Kellogg Community College Reopens to Public in Late June

Students that are looking to get back into the classroom at Kellogg Community College by this fall will have that opportunity soon.

The College announced May 26th that all of their campuses will be open to the public June 29th, two weeks after all employees are allowed back on campus. This announcement allows some encouragement for current and prospective students to get registered for the Fall 2020 semester.

All five of KCC’s campus sites have been closed since March 18th to the public, only allowing for essential staff members to work since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The College was expected to have a soft reopening June 1st, but the latest executive order for Governor Gretchen Whitmer that extended the stay-at-home order by two weeks to June 12th nullified the opportunity. Essential staff that have been identified to conduct minimum basic operations are still allowed on campus.

All summer semester classes that began May 11th are currently being taken online. KCC has continued to make remote services available to current students through online platforms and telephone appointments, including financial aid, online tutoring and testing, through their Virtual Services page.

Registration for the Fall 2020 session begins June 15th.

Kellogg Community College's main campus is located on North Avenue in Battle Creek. Their other campuses include the Regional Manufacturing Technology Center in Fort Custer, the Eastern Academic Center in Albion, the Grahl Center in Coldwater and the Fehsenfeld Center in Hastings.