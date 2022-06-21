This is the kind of news that has thousands of people wondering what the future of Kellogg's and Battle Creek will be. The company announce June 21st that they plan on moving their corporate headquarters from Battle Creek to Chicago by the end of 2023. On top of that, the announcement made on their website also states that since their focus as a company is on cereal, plant based foods and snacks, each of those foods will be represented by their own individual company. The names, pending finalization, are currently being called Global Snacking Co., North American Cereal Co., & Plant Co.

The newly announced North America Cereal Co. and Plant Co. will both have headquarters in Battle Creek, however, Global Snacking Co. will have sites in Battle Creek and Chicago, which is where the corporate headquarters will be

Kellogg is taking bold next steps on its portfolio transformation journey by announcing its plan to separate its North American cereal and plant-based foods businesses, resulting in three independent public companies, each better positioned to unlock their full standalone potential. These actions will provide employees with new opportunities for growth and development, building on the K values and incredible corporate culture that exists at Kellogg Company today.

In a video on their website, Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Company Chairman & CEO expressed how this change will be crucial for anyone with stock in the company:

I believe all of our stakeholders will benefit significantly from the opportunities that will be created from these bold next steps from our transformation.

The good news we can take away from this is at least there will still be presence in Battle Creek even with the new company calling Chicago their new home. Time will tell what and how all of this will affect the city, so we'll have to wait and see.