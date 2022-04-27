Late Mom’s Numbers Help Michigan Woman Win Powerball Drawing

My family loves to get together and play card games for money and play the lottery. It doesn't matter if it's Mega Millions or Powerball. Every time the drawing gets really big we all play in hopes that we will the jackpot and be set for life.

Unfortunately, we've never won much except for a few dollars here and there. While we may not be lucky, a Michigan woman used her mom's lucky numbers and won!

Michigan Woman Wins Playing Her Mom's Lotto Numbers And Wins

Cheryl Williams, 63, of Detroit, Michigan played the Powerball using her late mom's numbers on the March 30th drawing and matched four white balls and the Powerball which scored her $50,000. She played the powerplay so her winnings were tripled to $150,000.

Why Did She Play Her Mom's Lotto Numbers?

Cheryl told the Michigan Lottery the reason she picked those numbers:

“My mother played these two sets of numbers for years, so I decided to continue playing them after she passed,” said Williams. My son checked the ticket for me after the drawing that night and woke me up to tell me the good news when he saw I’d won. We were both speechless!”

What's Cheryl Going To Do With The Money?

She plans on taking a vacation and paying bills.

How To Play Powerball

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Powerball ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.

When Is The Powerball Drawing?

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

Hopefully, Cheryl will enjoy her money and not end up like these Michiganders.

