Legalized Sports Betting Begins at Four Winds’ Michigan Casinos

You can now place a legal bet in Southwest Michigan, on sporting events. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casino locations in Michigan initiated the sports book Monday morning, with a ceremony that featured former Chicago Bears great Steve "Mongo" McMichael. (McMichael placed a $20 bet on the Chicago Bears winning this season's Super Bowl.)

The three Michigan based casinos in New Buffalo, Hartford and Dowagiac are set up for customers can place a wager on football, baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer and other events.

The casino says it partnered with Kambi, a company that has worked with Draft Kings, and others, to streamline the process. Casino guests will be able to use their smartphones to begin the betting process. When you're in the casino, you'll scan a QR code into an app on your phone that will allow you to make your selections, and then when you're done, you'll get another code to use to complete the process. If you're not comfortable about doing this on your phone, the New Buffalo casino will have 18 kiosks available for place your bets, and the two other locations will have six kiosks each to do the same.

Beginning this now gives the casinos a chance to work out any glitches, as there are hardly any sporting events at the moment, just some soccer from Europe, baseball from Korea and some auto racing. But with baseball attempting to start a shortened season, or with basketball and hockey, attempting to finish a season paused by the pandemic, there could be some games to place bets on soon, and the biggie, NFL Football, will be up after that, if the coronavirus doesn't mess things up again.