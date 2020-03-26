Let’s End The Confusion About School Meals For Kids

There’s been some confusion about school meals available for Michigan kids following Monday’s isolation order from the Governor. State School Superintendent Michael Rice is reassuring parents and guardians that the program continues statewide. Food preparation and provisioning work are considered critical infrastructure. That work is exempt from the closing order. This includes food service operations at schools, childcare institutions and centers, and all community and emergency food service operations across the state. School meals will continue to be provided by districts currently doing so until further notice. There are over 1,400 school meal sites around the state. There are about two dozen sites in Calhoun County. They can be easily located on a state food access map.

