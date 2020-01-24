Looks Like We’re Getting Closer To Toll Roads In Michigan

The idea of toll roads in Michigan comes up a lot more often these days. We're all aware of the other states around us that use tolls to generate the necessary funds to improve the quality of their roads. We're also painfully aware of how increased taxes, so far, haven't really improved ours. Then last June the toll road idea got floated in Lansing and now it's getting more traction.

We found out, in an article on fox47news.com, that Senator John Bizon (R) who represents Barry, Calhoun, and Ionia counties introduced a bill to conduct a feasibility study investigating the cost and factors involved in adding tolls to certain highways or bridges. The Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved the legislation in November and the Senate is expected to vote on the bill next week. The feasibility study is not a done deal yet and could cost a few million dollars. The Senate is expected to vote on it next week and then it will head over to the House for any revisions before they'll take a vote.