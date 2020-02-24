Lost But Then Found

The search for an 80-year-old Battle Creek woman ended on a good note over the weekend. Relatives of the woman contacted Battle Creek Police early Saturday. They’d just gotten a call from her. She was driving on the northeast side of town. She reported being disoriented and could not find her way home. By the time police issued a public release asking for people to be on the lookout, her phone had been tracked to the Six Lakes area. That’s about 80 miles north of Battle Creek, halfway between Alma and Howard City. A couple of hours later, the all-clear was sent out. The woman had been located and was safe. She was found in Gaylord, about 180 miles north of Battle Creek.

