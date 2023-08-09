The Lowest Paying Jobs In Kalamazoo/Battle Creek

Let’s face it. Since the beginning of time, the world has been divided into the “haves” and “have-nots”. According to data, collected from government sources, the gap between the “blue-collar” and “white-collar” is rapidly increasing.

The Pew Research Center confirms this bitter news, proclaiming,

The shrinking of the middle class has been accompanied by an increase in the share of adults in the upper-income tier – from 14% in 1971 to 21% in 2021 – as well as an increase in the share who are in the lower-income tier, from 25% to 29%.

Food pantries in the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek area are feeling the crunch of the bleak economic woes of residents who are finding it a daily grind to make ends meet. The South Michigan Food Bank, which helps supply food pantries in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek area, reports that they provide 33,000 meals a day, and over 11,000,000 pounds of food per year.

So, just what are the lowest paying jobs in the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek area? Stacker.com has used U.S.Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 lowest-paying jobs in these communities. Here are two lists, one for each city, that have been whittled down to the 13 lowest-paying jobs as of May 2022. Is yours on the List?