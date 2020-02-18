Man Accused of Killing Kevin Bacon Found Unresponsive in his Cell

Not many details have been released yet, but here's what we know.

Mark Latunski, the man who is accused of killing Swartz Creek hairstylist and University of Michigan-Flint student Kevin Bacon back in December, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Shiawassee County Jail.

Troopers were called at around 5:08 PM this evening. The only details that have been released are that they believe that Latunski hasn't eaten since arriving at the jail last December.

He isn't dead, but he has been taken to a local hospital where his room is being guarded.

