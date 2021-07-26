Man Falls To Death Off Upper Peninsula Landmark

For the second time in a week, someone has fallen to their death off of a Michigan natural landmark.

Last week, a man fell to his death off of Arch Rock on Mackinac Island, and now a similar incident has occurred at Miner's Castle, a large rock out cropping on the Pictured Rock lakeshore near Munising.

Park Rangers say they were called to Miner's Castle at around 7:00pm Saturday might, July 24, after reports of a man falling into Lake Superior.

TV 6 is reporting this morning that the man has been identified 21-year old Dominic Rotondi of Lincoln Park, near Detroit.

Witnesses say Rotondi stepped over the railing at the upper viewing platform and immediately slipped on the loose rock and slid off the edge of the cliff into the chilly waters below. It was unclear why he left the platform.

National Park Rangers, along with Alger County Sheriffs Deputies performed a rescue operation to recover Rotondi, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last week a similar incident occurred at Arch Rock, where witnesses again said a man left the viewing platform to walk out on the natural arch on Mackinac Island. It has subsequently been reported that the victim there did intentionally jump in an act of suicide.

If you're dealing with stress and are thinking about suicide, help is available at 1-800-273-8255.

it is not clear what caused Rotondi to leave the platform at Miner's Castle. The National Park Service says that death is still under investigation.