Man Responsible for Fatally Shooting Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Deputy Identified

Michigan State Police have identified the man responsible for shooting and killing Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputy in the line of duty.

Michigan State Police identified the man responsible for the death of Kalamazoo County Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire. In a media release, the suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Kyle Goidosik of Vicksburg, Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

Michigan State Police spokespersons say that Goidosik was initially contacted by Portage Police Department during a traffic stop on August 14, 2021, for a minor traffic violation. Goidosik fled that traffic stop.

Goidosik was later spotted by Kalamazoo County Sheriff deputies at the Shell gas station on 35th Street in Galesburg that same day. Employees of the gas station tell us the Goidosik entered and was acting bizarrely and tried to pick a fight with a customer in the store before fleeing. Once outside the gas station, Goidosik waved his gun at Kalamazoo Sheriff's deputies and took off in his vehicle.

During the chase, the man allegedly shot Deputy Proxmire, who crashed his patrol car. Other deputies in pursuit did not see that Deputy Proxmire was shot. A passerby found Deputy Proxmire and called 911.

Goidosik lost control of his vehicle and drove into a field near 44th Street and Q Avenue. He then shot at deputies who returned fire and hit him. He died at the scene.

Deputy Proxmire was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries Sunday.

Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office

“Our state is heartbroken with the loss of Deputy Ryan Proxmire” Governor Whitmer said in a statement on the passing of Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Proxmire who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend. The governor went on to say state and U.S. flags would be lowered at a future date that would be decided by the fallen deputy’s family.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, Kalamazoo County Sheriff Fuller thanked everyone for the outpouring of support offered to the Proxmire family and the sheriff’s department. Sheriff Fuller disclosed that all deputies involved in the incident are on paid administrative leave. The investigation will be handled by Michigan State Police, a standard procedure.

Deputy Ryan Proxmire graduated Class of 1999 from Three Rivers High Schools. His nickname among family, friends, and coworkers was 'Proxy". He was a married father of 4 and was 40-years-old.