Marshall Christmas Parade is Still a Go, With a Twist

Battle Creek’s Christmas Parade has already been postponed until 2021. Kalamazoo’s “Holiday” Parade was also cancelled due to COVID-19. What about Marshall? Could the Michigan town that’s famous for celebrating Christmas possibly cancel their parade? The answer is no! Well, sort off. This year, it’ll be the spectators doing the parading! That’s right. It’s going to be a “stationary parade” at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds.

One of the parade organizers, Kimber Thompson, said today that the 56th Annual Marshall Christmas Parade will be very different than the previous 55 parades. “Due to the rise in Covid numbers, we are now going to have a ‘stationary parade’ with parade entries parked along the Merry Mile within the Calhoun County Fairgrounds,“ said Thompson. “Entry to the Merry Mile will be FREE on Monday, Nov 30 from 6-9pm so visitors can drive through the parade.”

Thompson says they are extending the deadline to enter the parade through this Monday, November 23rd. Click here to enter.

Thompson says participants can also email applications or questions to her at: kimber@choosemarshall.com

The Battle Creek Christmas Parade has been produced and presented by the Harper Creek Optimist Club for the last 41 years as a gift to the Greater Battle Creek Area. The parade usually coincides with the start of the Battle Creek International Festival of Lights in downtown Battle Creek. The theme was going to be “Unmasking Our Christmas”, but the organizers decided it would be best to postpone until next year. The Festival of Lights is still happening, beginning Saturday November 21st.

Kalamazoo called off their parade back in September, and you won’t see the “Holly Jolly Trolley” this year around town.

