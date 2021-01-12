Marshall Gets New Obstetrics & Gynecology Office

The Bronson Healthcare system is ensuring women continue to have access to obstetrics and gynecology services in the Marshall community with the opening of a new practice. Bronson Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists opened this month at 212 Winston Drive. This is the same building that houses Bronson Family Medicine, Bronson Orthopedic Specialists, and walk-in lab and x-ray services.

The practice will be staffed by certified nurse-midwives Karissa Hawley and Dustann Spalding. Both were previously employed at Mansion Street Women’s Health, which closed permanently in December 2020. The team looks forward to joining Bronson and continuing to serve patients at their new location. The practice is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and offers a wide range of services for women of all ages, including annual checks ups, gynecologic care, pregnancy and childbirth, and more.

212 Winston Drive Marshall-Bronson Photo

“Bronson understands the importance of having expert care for women in the Marshall community. Karissa Hawley and Dustann Spalding provided exceptional care to their patients at Mansion Street Women’s Health, and we are pleased to have them join our team at Bronson,” says Laurel Barber, Bronson Healthcare vice president and chief operations officer for Bronson Medical Group.

Both providers are accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call (269) 245-5452. To learn more about the practice and providers, click here.