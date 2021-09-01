Marshall Police Looking For Suspect Vehicle And Owner

The City of Marshall Police Department is asking for your help. The department is posting a couple of photos of a suspect vehicle on its Facebook page. The owner of a pickup shown in surveillance camera photos is wanted for questioning.

There may be a connection between the truck and at least one recent theft of a vehicle catalytic converter. The Department says the photos were taken at the parking lot of the Family Bible Church along the 700 block of North Old 27. The truck is shown pulling another vehicle on a dual axle trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Dispatch at 269-781-0911, or the Marshall Silent Observer line at 269-781-9700.

