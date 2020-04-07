May 5 Election Workers Needed

The Michigan Secretary of State’s office is looking for some part-time employees. It’s gearing up for the May 5th local elections and is anticipating a staffing shortage at many local offices. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is hoping you’ll consider working at an election location near you to help out. The state is pushing residents to vote by mail, but election workers are needed to process and count ballots and staff clerk’s offices.

Benson says, “All election work will be done in strict adherence to the protocols to prevent coronavirus transmission, including exercising social distancing, using sanitary equipment, and maintaining strong hygiene.” The real staffing issue is that many election workers that have served local offices are seniors and many are not willing to work the May election due to their increased vulnerability to the COVID-19 virus. If you are interested in helping the elections next month, you can fill out an interest form at Michigan.gov/DemocracyMVP.