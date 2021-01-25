MI National Guard Deploys 300 More Troops for Vaccine Efforts

The Michigan National Guard is deploying 300 more members to help with vaccination and testing efforts.

The Michigan National Guard began deploying three additional task forces to help with vaccination and testing efforts in the state on Sunday, January 24th, 2021. These task forces are being sent to assist the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments. The additional troops will be assigned to areas in northern Michigan, mid-Michigan, western Michigan, and southeast Michigan.

The availability of a COVID-19 vaccine is exciting as this allows us to go on the offensive against this ruthless disease...This will help reduce the risk and safeguard Michiganders during this pandemic...said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

There are 50 additional COVID-19 vaccination and testing teams on these task forces and will consist of one medic and two administrative people.

We are here to help the state where asked...From the city of Detroit to the far reaches of the Upper Peninsula, the Michigan National Guard will continue to assist our communities in this very important mission...said Maj. Gen. Rogers.

Currently, the State of Michigan is moving through Phase 1B of the vaccination plan. That phase includes people over the age of 65, Frontline State and Federal responders, school and child care staff, corrections staff, and other essential frontline workers. As of January 23rd, the Michigan National Guard has been able to administer almost 32,000 vaccinations to the people of the great state of Michigan.

