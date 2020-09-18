

Red Cross volunteers are needed to help those affected by wildfires on the West Coast and hurricanes on the Gulf Coast.

Wood TV 8 reports that shelters are opening up to help the tens of thousands of people affected by the disasters.

The Red Cross has launched a recruitment campaign, hoping to get volunteers to the affected areas as quickly as possibly.

Training is done online and can be completed as quickly as four days.

Diego Romero, volunteer recruitment specialist at the American Red Cross Michigan Region, tells Wood TV 8,

For the state of Michigan, we’re looking to push out about 20 volunteers a week.

According to the website of the Red Cross, ninety percent of their workforce are volunteers.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer with the Red Cross, you can find more information here. You can also call 313-833-4440 then press option #8 from the menu.