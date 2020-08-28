Search For Amber Griffin Missing For 2 Months Continues In Battle Creek

Police were out searching again this week for a missing mother of two after receiving a credible tip.

It has been more than two months since anyone has seen 27-year-old Amber Griffin, who is believed to have been murdered by her boyfriend. 25-year-old Derek Horton was taken into police custody not long after the disappearance in late June and was charged with open murder in connection to Amber's disappearance.

Battle Creek police say they received a credible tip this week that lead to another search. A Michigan State Police trooper and a tracking dog worked an area near the Pennfield Township residence where detectives believe Amber may have been murdered. But the latest effort was unsuccessful. Detectives believe that someone in the area has the answer that could lead to Amber's recovery. They are asking those with information to come forward and contact the Battle Creek Police Department at (269) 966-3322 or to come forward anonymously by contacting Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

There have also been continuous volunteer based search efforts including one that took place last weekend. Members of Michigan Home Guard, a militia group, are volunteering their time to help find Amber. Dozens of volunteers as well as trained tracking dogs spent the day searching for her. Some drove as much as two hours to help. The group is also working to get their dogs certified as trained cadaver dogs so they can aid police in future searches. Adam Heikkila, who is organizing the group's efforts in the search, says they plan to continue until Amber Griffin is found.

Courtesy of Karman Santiago

Courtesy of Karman Santiago