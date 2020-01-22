Red Cross Helped Those Affected By Overnight Fire In Battle Creek

An overnight fire left two units damaged in a 4-unit apartment building leaving the occupants of at least one unit displaced.

The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a reported occupied structure fire in a

4-unit housing complex at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday, January 22nd. The fire started in the kitchen of the first end unit of 41 South 22nd Street. It started in the kitchen and spread to the rest of the home.

Fire crews with Engine 4 were the first on scene and confirmed everyone was out of the fire unit. The bulk of the fire was quickly extinguished. Crews with Engine 2 arrived and began searching the next unit, 43 South 22nd Street. Firefighters were able to determine that the unit was unoccupied. They observed a lot of smoke damage but the fire had not reached that unit. Crews also found the other to units to be free from both fire and smoke damage.

Residents in the affected unit were given assistance from the Red Cross.

TSM Photo

The Battle Creek Fire Department to the fire with 3 engines, 2 aerial apparatus, 1 squad, and a command car, for a total of 18 firefighters and 1 Battalion Chief on scene.