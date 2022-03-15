Michigan AG Tweets Whiskey Shot at St. Patrick’s Parade and People Have THOUGHTS
St. Patrick's Day is this week - how will YOU be celebrating?
Well, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel attended the Detroit St. Paddy's Day Parade in Corktown on Sunday. A photo she Tweeted and her response afterward is getting some folks riled up...
The picture (Tweeted from Nessel's personal account) shows the AG decked out in green, sipping on a shot of whiskey, with a few new friends:
Nessel later deleted the Tweet, but as we know, the Internet NEVER forgets.
Someone shared a screen shot of the original post with the caption "R-e-s-p-e-c-t". The Michigan AG retweeted with a cheeky remark, which did NOT land well with everyone.
Some people did, in fact, come at the Michigan AG calling her posts irresponsible and unprofessional.
More than one commenter brought up a different Tweet of Nessel's from the fall that also sparked a lot of THOUGHTS, in which she admitted to going a *bit* too hard at the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry game.
Still, others defended Nessel, telling folks to chill out, and said they'd be pumped to join the Michigan AG for a drink.
And some seemed to be in on the joke.
Or more interested in chatting about Nessel's choice of beverage.
WHICH, if we're going to get into the nitty gritty on booze ... is it "whiskey" or "whisky"? Here's what I found on that from Britannica.com:
It is generally spelled “whiskey”—with an e—in the United States and Ireland. It is spelled “whisky”—without the e—in Scotland and Canada.
Sláinte!