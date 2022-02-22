As I sit back in my Lambo and wipe caviar from my chin with hundred dollar bills, I'm reminded that I am, in fact, not a billionaire. I actually don't have a Lamborghini. It was just me, in an average car with tissues. And it was ketchup, not caviar.

Forbes says there is roughly one new billionaire made every 17 hours. I'll keep waiting...

There are nearly 2,400 people worldwide whose personal net worth exceeds $1 billion. About a quarter of those people live in the US. 250 cities across the country have at least one of the world’s ultra wealthy.

Are There Any Billionaires In Michigan?

Franklin, Michigan is where Daniel Gilbert lives. Dan Gilbert cofounded what would become Quicken Loans, the largest mortgage lender in the U.S., in 1985 at age 22. He started the company with $5,000 he saved from delivering pizzas in college.

Gilbert also owns the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers. The Michigan State University grads net worth is $59.1 billion. He ranks at #23 on the Forbes Billionaires List: The richest in the world. Gilbert is the wealthiest man in Michigan.

Are There Any Billionaires In Grand Rapids?

Hank and Doug Meijer, who are treated as one entity by Forbes, have a fortune of $12.6 billion for 2021. The siblings head the family-owned Walker-based Meijer Inc. supercenter chain with 213 locations across a five-state Midwest footprint.

The siblings rank at #171 on the Forbes Billionaires List: The richest in the world.

Grand Rapids is home to a few more billionaires, however, they didn't rank on Forbes Billionaires List which listed only the top 200. Do better, other billionaires!

Who Is The Richest Person In The World?

As of February 21, 2022, Elon Musk had a net worth valued at $220 billion, making him the richest man in the world, followed by Amazon’s founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $177 billion.