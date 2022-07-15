Michigan Car Insurance Rates Now 4th Highest in Nation

Think you pay a lot for car insurance? You're probably right.

According to the most recent data available from insure.com, the average cost of a full coverage car insurance policy in Michigan in 2022 is $2,133 a year. That's fourth-highest in the nation, but barely. Third-place Delaware costs just $4 more. Louisiana now has the second-highest average rates at $2,546 per year. Florida now holds the distinction of having the highest full coverage car insurance rates in the nation, averaging $2,560 per year--that's over $200 a month!

Michigan's $2,133 average is particularly noteworthy when compared to our neighbors to the south in Ohio. The average cost of a full coverage policy in the Buckeye State is $1,023 per year. That's the lowest average in the nation, and less than half of what the typical Michigander pays!

So, what gives?

Several variables are at play when it comes to Michigan's relatively high rates.

One of the factors is that Michigan is one of seven states where it's illegal for insurance companies to consider your credit score when determining the rate you pay for a policy. (There's statistical evidence that people with higher credit scores tend to make fewer claims than those with lower scores.)

Another factor that doesn't work in Michigan's favor when it comes to affordable car insurance rates is our no-fault system. The personal injury protection coverage requirement in Michigan also drives up prices.

As if that weren't enough, consider this: according to moneygeek.com, more than a quarter of Michigan's drivers don't even have insurance. Only Mississippi has a higher uninsured rate than that. Because of this increased liability, the insurance companies pass along the extra cost to those who do have insurance. How nice of them.

There are, of course, best practices to adhere to that will help to lower your rates. Obviously safer driving will ultimately result in lower rates. Bundling your car insurance with other insurance coverages offered by the same company can also help. And be sure to ask your agent if you qualify for any discounts.

