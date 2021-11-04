Michigan Children 5 To 11 Are Being Vaccinated – Will Your Kid?

We all knew it was coming, and now it is here. Your kid and or kids ages 5 to 11 are now able to get a Covid-19 vaccine shot. Chances are you are not letting your child make that decision, or are you?

I don't have kids so I do not have to make this particular decision. I know some of my friends and family who are all for it, and a matter of fact so are their kids. That may not be the case for you and your family. That is okay, I am not judging. I am just curious as to how parents feel about having their younger children vaccinated.

IF I did have a kid(s), I would like to think that I would be the type of parent that would engage in an open dialog with them about the coronavirus and the vaccine. Easy for me to say as a non-parent I know. However, I do think kids are a lot smarter than they get credit for sometimes.

Kids tend to follow suit and repeat their parents beliefs until they reach a certain age. That being said, if you are anti-vaccine - what happens if your child asks to get vaccinated because their friends are? I am guessing the answer would be no.

If you are the kind of parent that is letting your kid(s) make the decision, I respect that. I'm guessing that may be an unpopular opinion. Again, that is coming from a person with no kids.

This will be a debate for quite a while I am sure. Your family, your kid(s), your choice. My wish for all of you is health and happiness.

Thank you in advance for sharing your opinion on this.

