With Ribfest Cancelled You Can Still Help The Arc – Here’s How

Ribfest is more than just an annual three night summer concert extravaganza with great food, delicious libations, and fine family fun. For years proceeds of the event have gone to help the Kalamazoo chapter of Arc Community Advocates, a national organization that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. According to their website, The Arc provides information, advocacy and skills to see total inclusion and participation of their clients in the community. So while Virtual Ribfest 2020 (sponsored by Firekeepers Casino Hotel and Events Center) had to be canceled and we're missing out on great tunes and grub, The Arc is missing out on an annual donation they rely on to continue their important work. But you can help.

There are two ways to donate and get some cool swag. Proceeds of every Ribfest 2020 t-shirt will be donated to The Arc, as well as a percentage of the all new Kalamazoo Menuship card. With that card, you can get great perks around town with savings from participating restaurants that you love or WILL love. Just look for the "Kalamazoo Menuship" logo at select locations around Kalamazoo.

Of course, if you want every last cent you spend to go to The Arc, you can always donate to them directly by clicking here. Your donation will help some of the most vulnerable members of our community get the skills they need to grow, thrive and contribute. Every little bit helps, so give until it feels good. If everyone gives a little, we'll certainly have a whole lot.

On behalf of The Arc, thank you for your donation, and we'll rock out (and rib out) in 2021!