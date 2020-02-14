Michigan DNR License And Permit System Shutting Down

The State of Michigan’s system to process outdoor licenses and permits is shutting down at midnight. If you need a fishing or hunting license or snowmobile or off-road vehicle permit to get through the weekend and early next week you need to do it today. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has waited a long time for this. Many outdoor sports enthusiasts say it’s long overdue. The entire licensing and permitting system is getting a top to bottom overhaul during the downtime. The system is scheduled to go back online at noon next Tuesday, the 18th. The new system is built around a 2020 technology platform. The current system has been in place for almost two decades and relied on patches and upgrades to keep going. Somewhat smoothly. With barcode readers to process data and QR codes to keep your personal data secure, the DNR believes the new system will serve both license and permit retailers well, along with speeding up a more secure system for buyers. If you want to take advantage of the state’s winter, free fishing weekend, don’t worry about a license if you don’t have one. You don’t need one, nor will you need a state park passport for entry to the state parks system this weekend.