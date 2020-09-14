Michigan DNR Shares Its 2020 Deer Season Preview

Michigan's Department of Natural Resources has released their 2020 Deer Season Preview, and they are saying that "Overall, conditions are looking excellent for the upcoming seasons".

The preview highlights the conditions in the Upper Peninsula, the Northern Lower Peninsula, and the Southern Lower Peninsula, as well as regulation changes in 2020 and tips on how to prepare for the season.

The DNR's field staff is predicting a slightly better season that 2019 in the Upper Peninsula region due to good weather this spring and summer and above average deer sightings. As for the Northern Lower Peninsula, field staff says "antler development and body size look exceptionally good this year" and that hunters should also expect this season to be better than 2019. And finally, the Southern Lower Peninsula is also seeing higher numbers of deer this season and field staff expects hunters to see more success than in 2019.

You can check out the entire 2020 Deer Season Preview here, or check out a shorter summarized version provided by the Michigan DNR here.