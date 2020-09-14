Unlock Michigan Petition Campaign Getting Closer To Their Target Of 500K Signatures

The Unlock Michigan petition campaign goal is 500,000 signatures and the AP has recently reported that they currently have more than 400,000 signatures in just two months.

Their proposal is very straight forward and described in one sentence:

“An initiation of legislation to repeal the Emergency Powers of Governor Act, 1945 PA 302, MCL 10.31 to 10.33, entitled “An act authorizing the governor to proclaim a state of emergency, and to prescribe the powers and duties of the governor with respect thereto; and to prescribe penalties.”

They go on to state:

“It does one thing: it repeals the law that allows a Michigan Governor to govern by decree, without end, and without accountability. With the repeal of this 1945 law that has long outlived its usefulness, Governor Whitmer and all future governors will retain important powers to respond in case of legitimate emergencies, but they’ll have to work with the legislature to respond to long-term problems.”

The group needs approximately 340,000 signatures that the state elections board would deem as valid. If they have enough valid signatures, the citizen lead effort would lead to either the State House and Senate passing the law as written, no signature is needed by the Governor, or put the language on the ballot to be voted on by the citizens of Michigan in 2022. The vote could not be held until 2022 because that is the next general statewide election in Michigan.

If the bill is passed it would repeal Michigan's Emergency Powers of Governor Act, 1945. The Governor of Michigan would still have the ability to use emergency powers via the Emergency Management Act of 1976. That law gives the governor the same emergency powers as the 1945 law but would require legislative approval for it to continue after 28 days.

Fred Wszolek, spokesman for Unlock Michigan stated:

"No one should think that allowing a politician to have unlimited power for an unlimited duration is a good idea”

Michigan citizens should not let up now, help Unlock Michigan get to their goal of 500,000 signatures by signing their petition. You can find places to sign at their site or WBCK’s website.

This effort is not about Governor Whitmer or her abuse of the Emergency Powers Act. It is about not allowing one person to have complete control over the entire state without the need to work with our elected politicians in the House and Senate.

Would you want a Governor Trump or Snyder to have this amount of power?

Just imagine how much more damage Governor Snyder could have brought to the city and people of Flint with these emergency powers if he had chosen to use them?

