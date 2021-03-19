Michigan DNR To Fill Over 1,300 Seasonal Positions

Spring has sprung and the DNR has announced the job openings for seasonal workers at State parks.

According to Lisa Hobaugh, spokesman for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, more than 1,300 seasonal staffers are needed at state parks and state forest campgrounds. They also staff various boating access sites, trails, and harbors.

Hobaugh says that in order to cover the park system, more than 50 seasonal park rangers are hired to help carry out day-to-day operations and maintenance along with other essential duties. This can range from maintenance of lands and facilities, customer service, law enforcement, and emergency response.

New rangers are put through a four-week Operations Academy, provided by the Parks and Recreation Division, that allows them to see what is involved in the day-to-day operations of maintaining a park.

Resources detailing the hiring process and various positions being offered are available online. For more information on how to become a park ranger or seasonal park worker, visit Michigan.gov/DNRJobs. To view park ranger positions, click on the “View DNR Job Openings” link and search for “park ranger,” or click on the “Seasonal Park Workers” link.