Plenty Of Jobs Need To Be Filled In Calhoun County
Despite or perhaps in spite of the ongoing pandemic, there are plenty of job opportunities in Calhoun County.
A year ago many found themselves out of a job. Not because of anything they did wrong but because the world as we knew ceased to exist as COVID-19 tightened its grip on Michigan. Now a year later, as we near a return to what most of us hope is back to normal, some industries are struggling to find qualified candidates.
There are so many jobs available within Calhoun County that there simply far too many to list, but below you will find several highlighted as well as links to view other area openings. If you or someone you know lives in the area and is in need of a job, you will surely find one within here.
Marihuana Regulatory Administrator For Emmett Charter Township
- Part-Time
- $17 to $20 an hour
- Find more information on this position by clicking here
Planning and Zoning Administrator For Emmett Charter Township
- Full-Time
- $45,000 to $50,000 a year
- Find more information on this position by clicking here
Public Health Nurse - School Nurse For Calhoun County
- Full-Time
- $42,386 a year
- Find more information on this position by clicking here
Legal Assistant For Calhoun County
- Full-Time
- $17.05 an hour
- Find more information on this position by clicking here
Road Worker For Calhoun County
- Full-Time
- $20.71 an hour
- Find more information on this position by clicking here
Albion Department of Public Safety Officers
- Full-Time
- $44,373 to $50,000 a year
- Find more information on this position by clicking just below
Albion Public Safety is looking for individuals who want to make a profound difference in people’s lives. If you find...
Posted by Albion Department of Public Safety on Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Firekeepers Casino Hotel
- 43 Full-Time Position
- Wages and shifts vary
- Find more information on these positions by clicking here
If the openings listed above still do not meet your needs, try clicking here to view numerous openings in varied fields throughout Calhoun County.