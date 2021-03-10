Plenty Of Jobs Need To Be Filled In Calhoun County

Despite or perhaps in spite of the ongoing pandemic, there are plenty of job opportunities in Calhoun County.

A year ago many found themselves out of a job. Not because of anything they did wrong but because the world as we knew ceased to exist as COVID-19 tightened its grip on Michigan. Now a year later, as we near a return to what most of us hope is back to normal, some industries are struggling to find qualified candidates.

There are so many jobs available within Calhoun County that there simply far too many to list, but below you will find several highlighted as well as links to view other area openings. If you or someone you know lives in the area and is in need of a job, you will surely find one within here.

Marihuana Regulatory Administrator For Emmett Charter Township

Part-Time

$17 to $20 an hour

Find more information on this position by clicking here

Planning and Zoning Administrator For Emmett Charter Township

Full-Time

$45,000 to $50,000 a year

Find more information on this position by clicking here

Public Health Nurse - School Nurse For Calhoun County

Full-Time

$42,386 a year

Find more information on this position by clicking here

Legal Assistant For Calhoun County

Full-Time

$17.05 an hour

Find more information on this position by clicking here

Road Worker For Calhoun County

Full-Time

$20.71 an hour

Find more information on this position by clicking here

Albion Department of Public Safety Officers

Full-Time



$44,373 to $50,000 a year



Find more information on this position by clicking just below

Albion Public Safety is looking for individuals who want to make a profound difference in people’s lives. If you find... Posted by Albion Department of Public Safety on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Firekeepers Casino Hotel

43 Full-Time Position

Wages and shifts vary

Find more information on these positions by clicking here

If the openings listed above still do not meet your needs, try clicking here to view numerous openings in varied fields throughout Calhoun County.

