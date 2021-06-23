Battle Creek Police Academy Is Now Accepting New Recruits

Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker says he needs more officers. Blocker tells WBCK the current recruiting environment for police departments nationwide is one of dealing with shortages and stiff competition from other departments for a dwindling pool of potential officers.

Get our free mobile app

Some departments are even actively attempting to lure officers away from other departments. In some ways, men and women who want to remain in law enforcement or enter the profession, are in the driver’s seat when it comes to negotiating with potential employers.

That’s one of the things attracting potential law enforcement officers to the training program at Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek. It is one of just three part-time training academies in Michigan. A part-time schedule allows for a greater range of recruits to complete their training while handling an otherwise busy schedule.

The KCC Police Academy is now accepting applications for new recruits. The enrollment period runs through the end of July. The academy curriculum is approved by the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES). That organization based in Lansing is responsible for establishing and maintaining professional standards for law enforcement and criminal justice training and licensing. Anyone who wants to enter the fields is required to successfully complete an MCOLES approved program.

The KCC Police Academy law enforcement training program provides hands-on instruction covering:

Criminal investigations, law and procedures

Defensive tactics

Emergency driving

Field experience

Firearms training

Patrol and radar operations

Physical training

Traffic control

KCC Police Academy Cadets will also spend time with state-of-the-art simulators along with using current equipment and technology currently being used by law enforcement departments throughout the country.