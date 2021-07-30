LOOK: Michigan’s Most Famous Historic Homes

What state has an amazing number of historic homes? That would be Michigan. These beautiful homes are not just on Mackinaw Island, they are all over the state.

While doing research for this story, I was really taken aback at just how many towns have these amazing historic homes, most of which are well over a hundred years old.

I grew up in the small town of Owosso, and we had an abundance of beautiful old homes. Fun fact, we were not the only Michigan town to have such wonderful, regal, grand homes.

I read an article about historic homes in every state, and that got me thinking about those beautiful homes located here in Michigan.

Most of the homes on the historical register, especially in the Upper Peninsula, were built by the lumber barons who spared no expense while building their magnificent homes. Each home built was more beautiful than the next, as the barons tried to outdo each other with some of the most opulent and over-the-top designs.

I love the fact that these homes, built by the Captains of Industry of their time, are a constant reminder of a time of elegance and design, and an era long gone. Seriously, can you even imagine how much it would cost to build one of those majestic homes today? We are talking Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg kind of money.

