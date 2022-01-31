These Michigan Athletes Are Going for Gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics are set to kick off on February 4th in Beijing, and there will be several Michigan athletes representing the U.S.A when they do.

The Beijing Winter Olympic Games, which are being held with strict and intense COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, will be represented by a total of 90 nations this year. The 2022 games will feature 109 medal events across 15 sports starting off with curling on Wednesday, February 2, two days before the Opening Ceremony.

Get our free mobile app

Team USA will be made up of a total of 221 athletes who reside from across the country competing in various sports. California will have the most athletes heading to Beijing with 29 individuals going for gold, but Michigan is sending its fair share ready to put years of training to the test against the finest competitors in the world.

These 2022 Winter Olympic athletes all have Michigan representation:

Evan Bates

Hometown: Ann Arbor

Figure Skating & Ice Dancing

Nick Baumgartner

Hometown: Iron River

Snowboarding

Madison Hubbell

Hometown: Okemos

Figure Skating & Ice Dancing

Steven Kampher

Hometown: Jackson

Hockey

Megan Keller

Hometown: Farmington Hills

Hockey

Kaila Kuhn

Hometown-Boyne City

Freestyle Skiing & Women's Aerials

Andy Miele

Hometown: Grosse Pointe Woods

Hockey

Pat Nagle

Hometown: Bloomfield

Hockey

Ryan Pivirotto

Hometown- Ann Arbor

Short Track

Abby Roque

Hometown- Sault Ste. Marie

Hockey

Winter VInecki

Hometown-Gaylord

Freestyle Skiing & Women's Aerials

Madison Chock

Hometown-Novi

Figure Skating & Ice Dancing

Athletes; Jean-Luc Baker, Matty Beiners, Brendan Brisson, Strauss Mann, & Frederik Triffels all are listed as having a tie to Michigan through college attendance, and athlete Zoe Kalapos was born in Beverly Hills, Michigan, but considers Vail, Colorado her hometown.

You will be able to catch all the excitement of the Olympic games on NBC, USA, and CNBC. Peacock will also offer live stream coverage of every single event. The Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, February 4 and begin at 7:30 p.m. local time in China, which is 6:30 a.m. ET. NBC will cover the ceremony live.