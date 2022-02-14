Michigan Athletes Medal Count for the 2022 Winter Olympics

The United States currently has 16 total medals so far in the 2022 Olympics. Two of those Medals have Michigan ties.

Evan Bates - Ann Arbor and Madison Chock of Novi

Michiganders Evan Bates and his partner Madison Chock performed their Daft Punk program to win the Silver Medal in Figure Skating Team Event.

Evan Bates is a 32-year-old Ann Arbor native that is the first to do this 4 times in his field according to MLive,

The first U.S. skater of any discipline to compete in four Winter Olympics. He’ll also be the second-oldest American to compete in ice dance at the games.

Figure Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 10 Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Nick Baumgartner - Iron River

Michigander Nick Baumgartner and his partner Lindsey Jacobellis of Utah won the Gold in Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Finals.

At the age of 40, Baumgartner is the oldest American competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics. This is Nick's 4th time competing in the Winter Olympics according to MLive. Although he's won previous championships, this is his first Olympic medal.

Snowboard - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 8 Getty Images loading...

We could see more Michigan Medals in the next few days as athletes continue to battle it out in Beijing in the 2022 Winter Olympics which will be wrapping up on Sunday, February 20th.

With 16 medals the United States is currently in second place with total medals as Norway leads the way with 21. The U.S. is in third place in the Gold medal count with 7 behind Germany (8) and Norway (9) according to Olympics.com.

LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games The first-ever Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France, showcasing a variety of sports and athletes. Stacker assembled a collection of photos from those first Games.