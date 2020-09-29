This Statewide Map of Wi-Fi Hotspots Will Get You Connected

With more people working form home in Michigan and learning remotely, sometimes you need to connect on the go. Check this map of free public wi-fi hotspots.

Many of us take wi-fi for granted. I know I do. I'm always connected to wi-fi at home and at work. Often the first thing I'll look for at a hotel or Airbnb is the wi-fi password. Data overages, for me, are rare and fairly inexpensive with the cell phone plan I have. There are others who face challenges. Not all of Michigan falls under the coverage area of cell phone service and, according to the 2016 Census, 14% of Michigan homes do not have broadband internet service.

The Michigan Public Service Commission, an agency whose mission is to protect the public by ensuring safe, reliable, and accessible energy and telecommunications services at reasonable rates for Michigan's residents, has a great resource: a statewide hotspot map available for families lacking internet at home.

We know that there’s a long way to go to ensure everyone is connected through broadband in Michigan. In the interim, we have to do all that we can to increase accessibility so that Michigan’s children don’t lose out on their education during this very challenging time. -MPSC Commissioner Tremaine Phillips

Each data point on the map details the name of the free, public wi-fi netowrk available and lists passwords where applicable.