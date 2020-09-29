Over 60,000 Have Applied For Michigan’s Tuition Free College

Over 60,000 residents have applied for Michigan's Futures for Frontliners in the first two weeks since the program was launched.

With just over two weeks since the program launched, more than 60,000 Michiganders have submitted applications for the new Futures for Frontliners program. The first in the nation initiative provides a tuition-free pathway to college or a technical certificate to essential workers who do not have a college degree, including those who lack a high school diploma. The deadline to apply for this tuition-free program is by 11:59 pm on December 31, 2020.

To be eligible for the Community College pathway, you must:

Be a Michigan resident

Have a high school diploma or equivalent (ex: GED)

Have worked in an essential industry at least part-time for 11 of the 13 weeks between April 1 – June 30, 2020

Have been required by their job to work outside the home at least some of the time between April 1 – June 30, 2020*

Have not yet earned an associate or bachelor's degree

Not be in default on a Federal student loan

* If you are a home-based child care provider and meet the other eligibility criteria, you are still eligible. Find more information on qualifying by clicking here.

Good paying jobs and a stronger Michigan economy require more of us to have an education beyond high school. The strong interest in Futures for Frontliners shows us that Michiganders are ready to build a brighter, more secure future for themselves and their loved ones,” Dept. of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) director Jeff Donofrio said. “With the economic uncertainty that comes with the COVID-19 pandemic and the thousands of high-skilled jobs going unfilled, there’s no better time to add new skills.

Several virtual town hall events are on the calendar to answer questions about the program and as well as how essential workers can take advantage of this opportunity, LEO is hosting an initial series of regional Futures for Frontliners virtual townhall sessions with local education and workforce partners.

Learn more about Futures for Frontliners by clicking here.