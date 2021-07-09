Michigan Rep. Rashida Tliab Now Wants To Eliminate The Department Of Homeland Security

Sometimes I wonder if Rep. Rashida Tlaib really believes what comes out of her mouth or is she just looking for publicity? Perhaps she gets jealous of all the attention the “news” media gives her fellow suicide squad members AOC and Omar.

In the past, Tlaib has called for the defunding of the police, the elimination of Custom and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Now she is calling for the elimination of the entire Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Last Wednesday in what appears to be a recorded zoom meeting of the House Oversight & Reform Committee she said:

“The simple answer to that question is we must eliminate funding for CBP, ICE and their parent organization: DHS. Time after time, we have seen it, as advocates on the ground, as human services agencies on the ground, continue to see over and over again, that these agencies are inept to humanely guiding migrants, through our immigration system, and further continue, instead they further continue, to terrorize migrant communities located within our communities”

The Border patrol captured or illegals gave themselves up to them a total of 180,000 migrants at the U.S. - Mexico border in May, following 178,000 in April and another 173,000 in March. At the same time, ICE has deported the least number of illegal immigrants in their history.

These agencies do quite a bit more than just deal with securing our border and arresting people who broke our laws by illegally entering our country. Maybe someone should send her a link to this piece and she could click on the above hot links to the websites of these different agencies and inform herself of all that they do. At that point, she could at least be informed on what she wants to eliminate and the harm it could bring the American citizens and residents.

I am all for shrinking the size of government but not at the expense of our safety and security. Safety and security is the first job of any government.

Perhaps first someone needs to inform her of what a hotlink is and does.