Now through September 30th, Michigan Secretary of State branches across the state will extend their hours for Michiganders.

The extended hours are to help with clearing out the the backlog and shorten lines at the branches caused by the pandemic. Beginning yesterday, July 19th and lasting through the end of September, branches will stay open one hour later each day. The extra hour of service will provide around 120,000 additional appointments between now and September 30th. Check out the new hours below.

New Secretary of State Hours

Monday - 9am to 6pm

Tuesday - 8am to 5pm

Wednesday - 8am to 5pm

Thursday - 9am to 6pm

Friday - 8am to 5pm

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson also announced that the Secretary of State was hiring about 80 people to recoup staff that had left during the pandemic.

Even with the increased hours, appointments are sparse. If you were to try to make an appointment today, depending on the location, chances are you wouldn't be able to be seen until at least September. The Secretary of State is encouraging Michiganders to make appointments online, but walk-ins are still available, although you won't be able to be seen right away, instead you will make an appointment on site for a later date (unless you get lucky and someone cancelled same day).

To make an appointment for the Secretary of State, head over to their website and choose a location, date, and time.

The Michigan Secretary of State offices do offer many different services online, like license renewal, voter registration, and title duplication. You can see a list of the online services here.