Motorcyclist from Scotts Killed on US131

US131 at 135th Ave-Google Instant Street View

A Scotts-area man was killed on US131 on Sunday afternoon.   Troopers from the Michigan State Police Wayland Post said 72-year-old Norman Charles Mills was riding a motorcycle on the highway, when shortly before 2 pm traffic suddenly backed up causing him to rear-end the car in front of him.

Police say it happened on US 131 near 135th Avenue in Wayland Township of  Allegan County.  The investigation shows a Chevrolet Impala was slowing for a traffic backup when the motorcycle driven by Mills rear-ended the Impala, ejecting the rider. Troopers said Mills was pronounced deceased at the scene.  He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.  At this time drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.   The driver of the Impala was not injured and was released from the scene.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Wayland Police Department, Wayland Fire Department, Wayland EMS, and Michigan Department of Transportation.

