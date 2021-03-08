Skip The Mayhem Spring Break In Michigan

If you have watched any news, you have seen all the videos of Spring Breakers packed on beaches, partying and mask less in Florida. If you don't want any part of that mayhem, spend your Spring Break in Michigan.

Whether you go North, South, East or West in Michigan there is so much to do, so many amazing restaurants to try and some new places to explore.

Need help planning your Michigan Spring Break, Pure Michigan can Help with that.

When is the last time you went to Frankenmuth? Our Little Bavaria right here in Michigan. As far as restaurants go, in Frankenmuth its 'winner winner chicken dinner'. The town is famous for their family style chicken dinners and they are delicious. No visit to the town would be complete without a stop at Bronner's, the worlds largest Christmas store.

Traverse City is a major destination for summer vacations, but they are also popular for Spring Break with families. Many Hotels have some great deals, like West Bay Beach which is located right on the water. Their Spring Break Family Getaway offers milk and cookies for kids on arrival and a bottle of wine for Mom & Dad. Spring Breakers will be able to use the indoor pool or the outdoor pool which is heated to 95 degrees, and to sweeten the deal, vouchers for ice cream sundaes.

I have lived in Michigan my entire life and I have been to Holland many times, but never during the Tulip Festival. That changes this year, my husband and I are already planning on going. The Festival runs from May 1st through May 8th, and features many different options for the family.

Michigan is a golf lovers State, offering over 800 golf courses. Pick your favorite destination, spring time is tee time.

Mackinac Island starts to come to life in April, which is when the Grand Hotel opens, and the downtown restaurants and shops come to life as well.

Spring Break could be a great time for you to explore Detroit and some of the most amazing restaurants the city has to offer.

South Haven is worth the drive for breakfast alone. They have some of the best restaurants that serve amazing breakfast's. Seriously, it is worth the drive.

This year Spring Break does not have to be on a beach in Florida, you and your family can have a great time and a safe time by Spring Breaking in Michigan.

