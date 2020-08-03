Michigan State Police Trooper Dies Nearly A Month After Accident

A Michigan State Police trooper involved in a serious head-on collision with a drunk driver has died nearly a month after the accident.

Michigan State Police Trooper Caleb Starr passed away after a nearly month-long battle in the hospital following a head-on collision with a drunk driver who crossed the center line.

Michigan State Police trooper Starr and the driver of Jeep were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in early June near Saranac in Ionia County. State police say Trooper Caleb Starr, of the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, was heading west on Grand River Avenue in his cruiser when he was hit head-on by an eastbound vehicle driven by a 28-year-old woman from Utah.

Authorities say the investigation shows Starr was driving at a steady speed that was below the 55 mph speed limit. Before the crash, he reduced the speed of the patrol car significantly. Trooper Starr had to be extracted from the cruiser after the crash. He was airlifted by AeroMed medical helicopter to Spectrum-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids in critical condition, where he remained until his passing. The other driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

Michigan State Police say the other driver was drunk and charges are pending against her. She is believed to still be hospitalized.

Michigan State Police trooper Starr is survived by his wife, Rachael, who is a civilian member of the Michigan State Police, and the couples two young daughters. A t-shirt fundraiser by Hold_The_Line continues. Proceeds from the specially designed shirt will go to Starr's family.