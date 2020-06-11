Michigan State Trooper Saved Man From Burning Truck on Video

A Michigan State Trooper's Dashcam video shows a scary and heroic moment.

Police apparently pulled up to this burning truck on Eastbound I-94 in Van Buren Township just in time. The state trooper was responding to a report of a boat fire. What he found was a boat and truck engulfed in flames. That's not all he found. The trooper soon noticed a 63-year-old man unconscious inside the burning pickup truck according to Click on Detroit,

The trooper used his baton to break out the passenger side window and pull the driver out of the pickup truck.

This was no easy rescue. The window tint made it impossible to access the man by shattering the window so the officer had to push the window in and then pull the man to safety as the heat from the fire intensified.

The police reports says that the fire was likely caused by the driver having his foot on the gas and the brake at the same time while unconscious due to low blood sugar, which caused his tires to catch fire.

The man is ok. The truck and boat are a total loss.

You can see the Michigan State Trooper dashcam footage of the rescue as well as an aerial video of the aftermath below.