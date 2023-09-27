Michigan Suburb Named One of Nation’s Top-10 Most Affordable

It's the American dream, right? White picket fence, 2.5 kids and a golden retriever running in the backyard just off the edge of the culdesac, a reasonably priced SUV family driver in the garage.

Sure, suburban living isn't for everyone, and for others, it simply isn't attainable. But if you're aiming to do so in Michigan, there's only one place to live.

According to a study by StorageCafe, of the top 100 most affordable suburbs in the United States, only one can be found in the Mitten State: Troy, Michigan.

StorageCafe looked at which suburbs provided the best city-like living and determined which had the best mix of lifestyle amenities and affordability. Metrics such as median household incomes, life expectancy, and number of restaurants were also taken into account to determine which suburbs were both affordable and pleasing to live in.

The list was largely dominated by California, Florida and Illinois suburbs. Illinois even had five of the top 10 suburbs for homebuyers, including the top spot awarded to Schaumburg in the Chicago metro.

Troy landed at 10 on the list with an average home price of $411,819. As the only Michigan city in the top 100, Troy was one of the more expensive tradeoffs to its principal city, as the average home price in Detroit is just $67,745, the lowest of any principal city mentioned by the list by nearly $130,000. With a price difference of $344,074, Troy had the second-highest increase in home pricing to its principal city in the top 50 cities.

According to the city's website, Troy can boast for having the #1 safest city in Michigan ranking and one of the lowest tax rates in Oakland County. A quick look at TripAdvisor and a visit to Troy would be well-served visiting the Somerset Collection shopping mall or the Troy Museum & History District. During the summer, the Troy Family Aquatic Center is a solid getaway for the suburban family without all of the hassles of traveling.

