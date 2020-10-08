The men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan's Governor initially planned to violently storm the state capital and take hostages.

At least 13 people were arrested in Michigan late Wednesday after the FBI says it stopped a plot to overthrow the government and kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The FBI says they recorded a phone call with an informant where one of the accused is alleged to have said the group would need 200 men to violently storm the capitol building in Lansing to take hostages, including Governor Whitmer, who they would then try for treason in a court of their making.

While Michigan government officials were the target, planning began in Ohio where the suspects met and discussed their anger towards multiple governors who issued mandates that shut down businesses in response to the coronavirus, arguing they were violating the Constitution. The informant reached out to the FBI after becoming uneasy with the group targeting police officers.

The group sought to carry out the plan ahead of the November 3 election. The alleged conspirators are accused of actively working to obtain addresses of law enforcement officers to threaten them and had planned to cause injury to officers when carrying out the alleged plot. Several search warrants were carried out throughout the state with one happening in the Kalamazoo area, according to a release from Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel.

In total, 19 state felony charges were filed by the Attorney General against seven individuals known to be members of the militia group, Wolverine Watchmen, or associates of Wolverine Watchmen.

Six individuals were also charged by U.S. Attorney Birge with separate, federal felony charges as a result of the execution of the warrants.

The following individuals were charged by Attorney General Nessel as part of the joint law enforcement effort:

Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford:

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine;

Gang membership – a 20-year felony, which may be served as a consecutive sentence; and Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville:

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac:

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell:

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

William Null, 38, of Shelbyville:

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 42, who live together in Munith:

One count each of threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine;

One count each of gang membership, a 20-year felony that may be served as a consecutive sentence; One count each of providing material support for terrorist acts; and One count each for carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

These charges are subject to change after a complete review of the evidence obtained through the warrants and differ from those charges issued at the federal level. Michael Null, William Null, and Molitor were arraigned today before Antrim County Magistrate Jessica Allmand. A cash bond of $250,000 was set for William and Michael Null, while Molitor’s bond was set at $250,000, 10 percent. Their probable cause conferences are set for 1 p.m. Oct. 14, and their preliminary exams are scheduled for Oct. 21. Musico and Morrison are expected to be arraigned at 2 p.m. in Jackson County. Fix is in custody, and his arraignment is pending in Antrim County.