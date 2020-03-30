Michigan Unemployment Just Made Another Crucial Expansion

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced another extension to the bill for unemployed workers that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Under the federal CARES Act, the state has signed an agreement between Michigan and the U.S. Dept. of Labor to implement Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Compensation programs that grant benefits to workers who do not already qualify for state unemployment benefits, according to WDIV. This includes people who are self-employed, 1099-independent contractors, gig, and low-wage workers who are now out of work because of the pandemic.

With this new agreement, people who qualify for unemployment will see an increase in weekly benefits by $600 a week for up to four months, and it also extends benefit payments from 26 to 39 weeks. Again, if you've experienced problems filing, it's because in that time since the first layoffs/ closures took place, the state of Michigan has seen a 2,100% increase of un-employment filings. Regardless, the state is doing it's best to process all applicants. Trouble or not, here is how to apply for benefits.