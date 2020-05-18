Michigan Utility Customers Get Another Boost

The State of Michigan has allocated another $35 million in federal funding to help Michigan residents with their utility bills. According to a release from Michigan State Police, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently announced it was releasing $900 million in supplemental funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Anyone facing financial distress because of COVID-19 is urged to:

Contact your utility or propane supplier to ask what kind of protections, funding, flexible payment options, or energy-saving tools and resources are available.

Call 211 or go to mi211.orgfor information about getting help paying your utility bill or how to contact agencies that may assist you with your energy bill.

Apply for State Emergency Relief (SER) directly through the MI Bridges program for bill payment assistance if you are in jeopardy of losing heat or electric services, have already had service shut off, or are in need of a deliverable fuel, or call 855-275-6424. You can also get assistance with the application process by calling 211 to be referred to a MEAP grantee that can help.

Apply for a Home Heating Credit. Visit the Michigan Department of Treasury’s website to see if you qualify. Even though this funding is distributed by the Department of Treasury, you do not need to file taxes or wait for a tax return to receive this credit, so apply now if you are eligible. For more information, read the MPSC’s Home Heating Credit consumer tip.