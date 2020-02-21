MDHHS Reports 4th Death In Michigan From Vaping

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the fourth vaping related death in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced on Thursday, February 20 the fourth death associated with the outbreak of E-cigarette or vaping associated lung injury. MDHHS was notified about the death of an adult female on Feb. 19. No other information about the individual will be released due to confidentiality reasons.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS had this to say;

Although reports of new cases related to this outbreak have decreased in Michigan and across the country, new cases continue to be reported. We urge Michigan residents to refrain from vaping until a definite source or sources have been identified. Health care providers should remain vigilant in educating their patients about the potential risks associated with vaping and report any cases to their local health department.

Since August 2019, 73 confirmed and probable vaping-related lung injury cases have been reported in Michigan, including this death. All cases have been reported in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula and most of the individuals have been hospitalized for severe respiratory illness. The age range of the cases is 15-67.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that as of Feb. 4, 2,758 cases have been identified in 50 states, the District of Columbia and two territories. This includes 64 deaths in 28 states.

The CDC has identified vitamin E acetate as strongly associated with vaping-related lung injury. Vitamin E acetate is used as an additive in THC-containing vaping products.

E-cigarette and/or vaping users should immediately seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, fever and/or nausea and vomiting.

