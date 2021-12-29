You Can Not Touch Michigan’s Largest Natural Freshwater Spring

This may be the most breathtaking body of water in Michigan. Have you ever been there?

Kitch-iti-kipi Spring can be found in Michigan's Upper Peninsula in Palms Book State Park in Manistique. Kitch-iti-kipi was the Native American's term for "big cold spring" or "mirror of heaven" in the Ojibwe language. These are both very accurate names for the largest natural freshwater spring in Michigan according to ExploringTheNorth.com,

Kitch-iti-kipi or "The Big Spring" is two hundred feet across and forty feet deep. Over 10,000 gallons a minute gush from many fissures in the underlying limestone...

The water temperature stays 45 degrees Fahrenheit all year round in this gorgeous body of water. You can see all the way down to the bottom and watch the water bubble up from the ground deep below the surface in this TikTok from @Wanderingdaydreamer.

When I say this freshwater spring is breathtaking and looks like it is untouched by humans, it's because it is both of those things. People are not permitted to boat, fish, or swim in this gorgeous jewel of the Upper Peninsula.

The park does have a large raft that visitors can operate using a cable pulley system that allows you to get from one end of the spring to the other, for the safety and preservation of the natural spring. From the raft, you can look down into the emerald green, crystal clear water and see large and small fish living their best lives as water bubbles up from the ground.

You can get more information and directions to this beautiful Michigan landmark by clicking here.

