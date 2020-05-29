Michigan’s Top 10 Best Places to Visit

This week I gave you the Top Beaches in the state of Michigan, what about the best places to visit in Michigan?

Michigan is such a beautiful state with so much to offer. U.S. News considered factors like number of activities, availability of accommodations and sentiment among travelers to decide the best places to visit in Michigan.

Let's begin with the #1 best place to visit in Michigan:

1. Mackinac Island. Old world charm, horse drawn carriages and Victorian buildings. It's like stepping back in time. Visitors can taste some of its world famous fudge. If you've never been there, when the time is right, please take your family and enjoy one of the best places in Michigan.

2. Holland. What a great place. During the holiday season, the downtown area transforms into a tribute to all Dutch holiday traditions with roaming carolers and more.

3. Saugatuck. Been there several times and believe me, a beautiful place to visit here in Michigan. Saugatuck is on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan. Make sure you spend some time browsing the goods sold at the town's eclectic boutique.

4. Grand Rapids. Plenty of public art and some top notch art museums in G.R. Home to more than 80 craft breweries. Grand Rapids has become an award winning beer destination.

5. Ann Arbor. 43 miles west of Detroit is dominated by the University of Michigan's campus. Check out the many museums available on campus, including the Kelsey Museum of Archaeology.

Are you ready to check out the other 5 best places to visit here in Michigan? Places like Traverse City, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Here's the link, travel.usnews.com.