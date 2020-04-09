Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Hangs On Despite Record Claims

Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency is beefing up staffing levels and extending hours. The agency has been overwhelmed with unemployment claims the past month. There have been thousands of complaints from state residents who either can't get logged into the online system, or phone calls go unanswered. Call center hours are now set for 8 am to 6 pm Monday thru Friday, and then 7 am to 2 pm on Saturdays. Residents who are logged in or waiting for a call to be answered will be taken care of that day. Call center staffing has been nearly quadrupled in the last couple of weeks, from around 130 to nearly 500 this week. The agency says another couple hundred staff people are being brought on board to handle everything from calls to data processing. Even though the state call center is being augmented, the agency suggests your best option to file for benefits is using the center’s online signup process. The best or fastest computer response times are between 8 pm and 8 am.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app