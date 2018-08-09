Millage Accidentally Left Off Ballot For Some In Jackson County

Some voters who went to the polls in Jackson County to decide on an operating millage renewal Tuesday weren’t actually able to vote on the issue.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot says out of 5,064 registered voters in the district for Michigan Center Schools, 697 ballots didn’t have the proposal for the renewal of an 18-mill non homestead operating millage. It's believed that the error might have been caused by the way different ballots are spread throughout a township, and while some in Leoni Township Precinct 1 were supposed to have the millage on their ballot, others were not.

However, officials say that the error didn’t affect the outcome of the election; the millage passed with a margin of 233 votes, and only 182 people actually voted on the botched ballots.

Due to this, the results have been certified as official.

If this hadn't been the case, state law says that electors could have petitioned for a special mail-in ballot to vote on the issue.